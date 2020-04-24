Nevada to get $7.3M from stimulus package for public safety
The U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada said Thursday that the Justice Department granted the state $7.3 million, which will be paid to the Nevada Department of Public Safety.
Millions of dollars from the federal coronavirus stimulus package will go toward public safety in Nevada, officials announced on Thursday.
Officials said the money will be used to police communities in the state that will be “hard-hit” by the pandemic.
