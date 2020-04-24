Nevada to get $7.3M from stimulus package for public safety

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada said Thursday that the Justice Department granted the state $7.3 million, which will be paid to the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

The Nevada State Seal on the north side of the Legislative Building on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Millions of dollars from the federal coronavirus stimulus package will go toward public safety in Nevada, officials announced on Thursday.

Officials said the money will be used to police communities in the state that will be “hard-hit” by the pandemic.

