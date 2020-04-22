119 new COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths reported in Clark County

Public health officials on Tuesday reported 119 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths overnight in Clark County from the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The cases reported by the Southern Nevada Health District on its COVID-19 webpage, brought the total confirmed cases in the county to 3,218 and the death toll to 150.

The report was released shortly after the state reported 144 new confirmed COVID-19 cases overnight and nine additional deaths.

The figures posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services on the nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website brought the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 4,081 and the number of deaths to 172.

Both increases were higher than figures seen in recent days.

The new cases was the biggest increase since Friday and the number of deaths also matched the increase announced that day.

In another development, authorities in Mineral County announced the second confirmed COVID-19 case there. A news release early Wednesday said the victim was self-isolating at home but provided no other details. Both patients in the county live in Hawthorne, which has a population of 3,185.

