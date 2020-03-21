3 Nevada mayors join 300 others in calling for federal aid

As lawmakers write the largest financial rescue bill in U.S. history, more than 300 mayors — including three from Nevada — are asking for $250 billion to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.

WASHINGTON — As lawmakers are writing the largest financial rescue bill in the nation’s history, more than 300 mayors — including three from Nevada — are asking for $250 billion in federal funds to help fight the coronavirus outbreak at the local level.

The mayors from 48 states and the District of Columbia requested the financial assistance in a letter signed March 20 and sent to congressional leaders in the House and Senate.

Signing the letter were Mayors Carolyn Goodman of Las Vegas, Debra March of Henderson and Hillary Schieve of Reno.

“Cities are the front lines, immediately addressing this crisis and taking actions to protect public health and ensure public safety while continuing to provide core services to our citizens,” the mayors wrote.

Without federal help, “we soon will be faced with having to make decisions that could include laying off employees, cutting budgets, and reducing or eliminating critically needed services,” said the letter drafted by the U.S. Conference of Mayors, a nonpartisan organization.

The Republican-led Senate and White House are currently crafting a financial rescue bill that could reach $1 trillion in aid, including cash payouts to taxpayers and relief for small businesses and industries impacted by the economic plunge caused by the coronavirus.

Legislation written in the Senate could come up for a vote early this week, and would then go to the Democrat-controlled House where changes could be made before a final version heads to the president’s desk.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to prepare the package of financial aid quickly.

The mayors, Republican and Democrat, from cities large and small, are urging lawmakers to take a local approach to distributing federal resources, using a formula to dole out needed assistance.

In the letter, the mayors said the White House has signaled that the federal relief should be locally executed.

“To that end, we respectfully request that $250 billion in flexible, emergency fiscal assistance be allocated directly to cities by formula as quickly as possible,” the mayors said in the letter.

