4 more COVID-19 deaths in Clark County as state toll inches up to 86

Public health officials on Friday reported four more deaths from COVID-19 in Clark County along with 135 new confirmed cases to push the total caseload in the county to 2,144.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The Southern Nevada Health District provided no information on the latest deaths, which pushed the county death toll from the disease to 75 and raised the statewide death toll to 86, as reported by local health districts and other agencies.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada jumped by 115 overnight, bringing the total for the state to 2,571, according to new state data published Friday.

That was the seventh straight triple-digit rise in the daily updates posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services on the nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website.

The confirmed cases were drawn from tests on 22,595 people, representing an infection rate of just over 11 percent. That number is likely elevated, however, because an ongoing shortage of testing supplies has largely limited testing to the seriously ill and those who have been in close contact with a diagnosed patient.

