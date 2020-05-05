46 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths reported in Clark County

Both figures were well below the averages of the past week, the Southern Nevada Health District reported Tuesday.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Clark County recorded 46 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths over the preceding day, both well below the averages of the past week, the Southern Nevada Health District reported Tuesday.

The report left the county totals for the disease caused by the new coronavirus at 4,408 cases and 226 deaths. The total caseload was lower than the 4,411 reported late Monday by the health district, the result of an incorrect accounting for Sunday that was amended overnight.

The health district estimates that 3,056 of those patients have recovered.

The new cases total was well below the average of 93 per day over the last week, and the death count of zero compared to an average of just over seven a day over the period. The last time the county did not tally a COVID-19 death in a day was April 26.

Also on Tuesday, Nevada reported 103 new COVID-19 cases — also below the average daily increase of the past week — and two additional deaths.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported the new figures on the nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website, increasing the total cases in Nevada to 5,594.

The additional fatalities raised the state death toll to 268.

The state cases total was derived from tests of 47,884 people, translating to an infection rate of 11.68 percent of those tested. That rate has been steadily falling for several weeks as testing has become more available to people with mild to moderate symptoms of the disease, many of whom apparently are suffering from other illnesses.

In another development Tuesday, the state reported an additional COVID-19 death of a resident of a nursing or assisted-living home, raising the death toll in those facilities to 58. Deaths in the state-regulated facilities now account for more than 25 percent of all Nevada fatalities attributed to the disease.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.