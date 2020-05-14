Clark County adds 99 new cases, 7 deaths to COVID-19 toll

The number of new cases reported by the Southern Nevada Health District was a slight improvement over the past two days, but still above the daily average of the preceding week.

Members of the National Guard assist the UNLV School of Medicine with administering COVID-19 tests in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Clark County fell just shy of its third straight triple-digit increase in new COVID-19 cases, adding 99 cases and seven deaths, according to data posted by the Southern Nevada Health District.

The new positive tests for the disease caused by the new coronavirus, which raised the total number of reported cases in the county to 5,144, was an improvement over the past two days, when the health district tallied 176 and 107 new cases. But it remained above the daily average of nearly 82 cases in the preceding week.

The new fatalities, which increased the county death toll to 282, was slightly above the average of just over five per day in the preceding week.

Public officials have said they anticipated the number of new cases reported each day would climb as testing for coronavirus infections became more widespread. They say that the infection rate, deaths and hospitalizations will be more accurate indicators of the status of the outbreak.

New state data expected shortly will provide new figures on the number of tests conducted in the state in the preceding day. The health district does not report the number of tests performed on a given day, making it impossible to calculate an infection rate for the county.

As of late Wednesday, the state Department of Health and Human Services had reported 6,394 cases and 275 deaths from COVID-19.

