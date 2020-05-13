Clark County COVID-19 cases surge for second day, topping 5K

Clark County saw a second straight triple-digit increase in new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District.

UNLV medicine medical professionals conduct a curbside test on a patient experiencing coronavirus symptoms, outside of UNLV School of Medicine on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Clark County saw a second straight triple-digit increase in new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total reported in the county to 5,045, according to data posted Wednesday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

The public health agency also reported seven additional fatalities from the disease caused by the new coronavirus, pushing the county death toll to 275.

The 176 new cases of the disease reported by the health district followed an increase of 107 cases reported Tuesday.

Increases in testing for COVID-19 appeared to play a role in the surge, as the state Department of Health and Human Services reported conducting a record 3,944 tests over the preceding 24 hours in Tuesday’s report.

Public health experts have predicated that case numbers will climb as a wider swath of Nevadans are tested for the illness and say the infection rate is a more reliable indicator of the status of the outbreak in Nevada.

Wednesday’s statewide infection rate, obtained by dividing the number of positive tests by the number of people tested will be available when the state updates its data on total cases and deaths in Nevada, which is expected shortly.

As of late Tuesday, the agency was reporting 6,311 confirmed cases and 321 deaths from the disease in Nevada.

