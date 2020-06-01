Clark County records 62 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths

New data posted by the Southern Nevada Health District pushed the total number of cases reported in the county to 6,719 and raised the death toll to 343.

Members of the National Guard assist the UNLV School of Medicine with administering COVID-19 tests in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Clark County recorded 62 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths over the preceding day, according to data posted Monday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

The cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus brought the total reported for the county to 6,719, according to the data posted on the health district’s coronavirus web page. The fatalities increased the county death toll to 343.

New cases were below the daily average of 72 over the preceding week, while the number of deaths was above the daily average of slightly over 1.5.

A supplemental report providing additional information on the estimated number of recoveries and the hospitalization rate in the county was not immediately available.

The state Department of Health and Human Services was expected to update its data on cases shortly. As of late Sunday, the state was reporting 8,593 cases and 417 deaths across Nevada.

