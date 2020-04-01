Clark County reports 5 new deaths as Nevada COVID-19 cases hit 1,279

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada jumped to 1,279 early Wednesday, up more than 160 from the previous day, and Clark County reported five new deaths.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada jumped to 1,279 early Wednesday, up more than 160 from the previous day, and Clark County reported five new deaths, according to state and local data.

An update by the Southern Nevada Health District early Tuesday showed 961 confirmed cases in the county and raised the death toll to 28, up from 23 on Tuesday. That brought the state death toll from the virus to 31.

The district did not report any details on the new cases or provide an updated number of negative tests.

An update posted about an hour earlier on the state’s nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website, showed the number of deaths in the state from the disease holding steady at 26.

The number of confirmed cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus was derived from tests on 12,798 people and represents an infection rate of approximately 10 percent among those tested.

On Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada climbed to 1,113, up from 1,044 the previous day, according to the state data.

Meanwhile, Clark County reported eight new fatalities on Tuesday, increasing the statewide death toll to 26, according to state and local data.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported the latest deaths on its COVID-19 website but provided no details on the victims. The county death toll had increased to 23 Tuesday from 15 on Monday.

The district also reported that the number of cases in the county had risen to 869, up from 753 on Monday.

