Clark County reports 65 new cases of COVID-19, 7 deaths

Clark County recorded 65 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths from the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to data posted Thursday.

Members of the National Guard assist the UNLV School of Medicine with administering COVID-19 tests in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The update by the Southern Nevada Health District pushed the case total for the county to 6,352 and brought the number of deaths to 339.

The new cases were lower than the daily average of just over 95 over the preceding week, while the deaths were more than twice the daily average of about 2½ per day over the period.

A supplemental report detailing the number of recoveries and the hospitalization rate among those with confirmed cases of COVID-19 was not immediately available.

An update from the state Department of Health and Human Services was expected shortly. As of late Wednesday, Nevada had reported 8,113 total cases and 402 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

