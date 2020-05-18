Clark County reports 97 new COVID-19 cases, no fatalities

The new cases brought the total for the county to 5,463, while the death toll remained unchanged at 296, according to data posted by the Southern Nevada Health District.

Volunteers place a nasal swab into a container at the COVID-19 drive-through testing site at Calvary Chapel Las Vegas, May 9, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Clark County recorded 97 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths in the preceding 24 hours, according to data posted Monday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

The new cases brought the total for the county to 5,463, while the death toll remained unchanged at 296.

The district estimates that 4,055 of those patients have recovered.

The number of new cases was slightly above the average of 88 over the preceding week, but the hospitalization rate registered its 10th straight decline to reach 26.30 percent, meaning that just over a quarter of those who tested positive were hospitalized (including deaths).

Public health experts say that rate should continue to decline as more people with mild to moderate symptoms — or even those no symptoms at all — are tested for the disease caused by the new coronavirus. It is a more accurate indicator of the trend of the outbreak in Clark County than new cases, they say, because more diagnoses are expected as testing increases.

Earlier, Nevada recorded 49 new cases of COVID-19 and another decline in the infection rate.

The new cases, reported by the Nevada Health and Human Services Department from the preceding 24 hours on its nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website, brought the state case total to 6,906. Reports from local health districts and counties place the total at 7,044 cases.

The death toll remained unchanged at 350. The state typically updates that figure in the late afternoon.

The new cases were well below the state’s daily average for the last week of just over 108.

The infection rate — the number of positive cases divided by the number of people tested — likewise is considered a better indicator of the trend of the outbreak in the state. That figure has been declining for weeks and stood at 8.4 percent as of Monday’s report.

