Clark County sees 786 new coronavirus cases, 9 more deaths

Practice Manager Jose Tirana conducts a COVID-19 test on a patient at Sahara West Urgent Care & Wellness on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Las Vegas.The clinic is testing by appointment only. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clark County recorded 786 new coronavirus cases and nine additional deaths as of Saturday morning, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. The new-case increase is well below the county’s daily average of about 949 over the preceding week.

On Saturday, the county’s total number of hospitalizations rose by 28, to 2,601. That marks a slight increase from Friday’s 25 new hospitalizations.

Over the past week, the health district reported 6,236 new cases; the county’s total is now 35,786.

Statewide

Nevada recorded 931 new cases of the coronavirus and 10 additional deaths over the preceding day, according to data released Saturday.

The increase reported by the Department of Health and Human Services brought the state total to 41,816. Saturday’s reported deaths are up from the three reported Friday, while new cases are down from 966 a day earlier. This past week has been the deadliest in Nevada with 86 fatalities, passing the record of 68 in early April.

The state infection rate, or the total number of people tested divided by the number of confirmed cases, increased marginally to 9.75 percent after continually rising since June 17.

Hospitalization rates decreased slightly to 1,147 confirmed and suspected patients from the 1,160 reported in Friday’s update.

