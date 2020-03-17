Las Vegas court suspends eviction proceedings to help community

A coalition of local advocacy organizations is also calling for a statewide moratorium on evictions and sweeps on the homeless during the coronavirus outbreak.

An eviction notice is seen placed on the door at Beauty Bar on Monday, April 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. Beauty Bar, a popular downtown Las Vegas bar has closed its doors after being served an eviction notice Friday, claiming that the bar endangered the safety and health of patrons. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday suspended all eviction proceedings for at least the next 30 days, according to an administrative order obtained by the Review-Journal.

The order states the change is necessary to protect the community amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus across Nevada.

“In light of what was going on in the world it was an absolutely necessary thing,” said Lauren Pena, directing attorney for the Civil Law Self-Help Center in Las Vegas. “I think it will help people stay indoors and maintain their housing when they need housing the most.”

The order will prevent new eviction cases from being heard by the court and suspend proceedings for ongoing cases, Pena said.

Las Vegas Justice Court is responsible for all eviction cases in the city of Las Vegas and unincorporated parts of the Las Vegas Valley. More than 30,000 eviction cases were filed in the court last year, well more than half of all eviction cases filed in the state.

Chief Judge Suzan Baucum and Nevada Supreme Court Chief Justice Kristina Pickering co-signed the order Tuesday, one day after two advocacy groups — the Nevada Housing Rights Coalition and Nevada Coalition of Legal Service Providers — both requested a state-wide moratorium on evictions.

Nevada Coalition of Legal Service Providers policy director Bailey Bortolin said her group is asking that tenants still be required to pay their rent, but that they could not be evicted for failing to do so until the moratorium was lifted. Other states, including New York, have already placed state-wide suspensions on eviction proceedings.

Sisolak’s staff was unable to be reached for comment Tuesday.

The request for a moratorium comes as a growing number of casino workers have faced layoffs in recent days as travel demand and Strip occupancy rates dropped because of coronavirus. The proposed state-wide moratorium is supported by Culinary Union Local 226, which is the state’s largest union and represents about 60,000 workers in the gaming, hotel and food service industries.

Sisolak on Tuesday also announced a 30-day statewide closure of restaurants, bars and other nonessential businesses.

The expected loss of income for many Nevadans has raised concerns among tenant advocates about a spike in evictions for nonpayment of rent. State law allows landlords to evict tenants in as little as 15 days if they miss a payment.

“We are likely to see a huge increase in eviction notices as part of this economic downturn,” Bortolin said. “Continuing with that process right now would exacerbate a public health crisis.”

In addition to addressing evictions, the Nevada Housing Rights Coalition also requested more resources be directed toward keeping homeless people safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

In letters sent to local government officials in Clark and Washoe counties, the coalition proposed that the state use emergency funding to house unsheltered people in vacant trailers and hotel and motel rooms. And it requested the city of Las Vegas suspend its new camping ban on city streets and for no local governments to conduct homeless camp sweeps.

“People who might be feeling unwell should not feel as though they have to go to a crowded shelter under fear of citation or arrest,” said Nevada Homeless Alliance executive director Emily Paulsen, whose organization is part of the coalition. “Someone who is homeless and camping right now, that might be their only means to self quarantine.”

The Nevada Housing Rights Coalition members include the ACLU of Nevada, the Nevada Homeless Alliance and community and advocacy organizations from across the state.

The Nevada Coalition of Legal Service Providers is composed of five independent non-profit legal service organizations that aid and represent low-income Nevadans.

