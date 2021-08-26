100°F
Las Vegas man wins $1M during final ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 26, 2021 - 1:51 pm
 
Updated August 26, 2021 - 6:43 pm
Gov. Steve Sisolak presents Halim P. of Las Vegas with a check for $1 million during the "Vax N ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak presents Halim P. of Las Vegas with a check for $1 million during the "Vax Nevada Days" raffle at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (YouTube screengrab)

A Las Vegas man has won the $1 million grand prize of this summer’s “Vax Nevada Days” drawings.

Gov. Steve Sisolak presented Halim P. of Las Vegas a check for $1 million during the Thursday event. The drawing, which also included $250,000 and $100,000 cash prizes, was held at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, Rep. Dina Titus, state Treasurer Zach Conine and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO and President Steve Hill were in attendance.

Over the last several weeks, winners have won cash prizes up to $250,000 and college scholarships up to $50,000.

The public health initiative has given out $5 million in cash and prizes to nearly 2,000 vaccinated Nevada residents, the governor’s office said in a statement.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

