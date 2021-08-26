Las Vegas man wins $1M during final ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle
A Las Vegas man has won the $1 million grand prize of this summer’s “Vax Nevada Days” drawings.
Gov. Steve Sisolak presented Halim P. of Las Vegas a check for $1 million during the Thursday event. The drawing, which also included $250,000 and $100,000 cash prizes, was held at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Sen. Jacky Rosen, Rep. Dina Titus, state Treasurer Zach Conine and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO and President Steve Hill were in attendance.
Over the last several weeks, winners have won cash prizes up to $250,000 and college scholarships up to $50,000.
The public health initiative has given out $5 million in cash and prizes to nearly 2,000 vaccinated Nevada residents, the governor’s office said in a statement.
PARTIAL LIST OF WINNERS
$1 million grand prize
— Halim P., Las Vegas
$250,000 prize
— Loreta M., Las Vegas
$100,000 prizes
— Jacob G., Reno
— Audrey S., Henderson
$50,000 prizes
— Dylan T., Reno
— Tammey C., Reno
$25,000 prizes
— Zoe C., Reno
— Tyler K., Reno
— Elmer D., Las Vegas
$1,000 prizes
— James S., Las Vegas
— Zoe C., Reno
— Pamela N., Las Vegas
— Carmen W., North Las Vegas
— Emily R., Las Vegas
— Kelly H., Las Vegas
— Anita G., Boulder City
— Lorian S., Las Vegas
— Elizabeth M., Las Vegas
— Justin K., Battle Mountain
— Megan G., Fallon
$50,000 college savings plans
— Briana F., Las Vegas
— Joshua A., Las Vegas
$20,000 college savings plans
— Erick H., Las Vegas
— Rhian B., Las Vegas
$5,000 college savings plans
— Crystal R., Fernley
— Emily S., Carson City
— Parker C., Reno
— Dylan M., Reno
— Ella B., Las Vegas
— Joshua G., Las Vegas
— Shay F., Las Vegas
— Selia G., Las Vegas
— Jonas T., Las Vegas
— Nyomi B., Las Vegas
— Pan G., Las Vegas
— Jazmine S., Las Vegas
— Erykah B., Las Vegas
— Lyssa B., Sparks
— Braelin J., North Las Vegas
— Landon B., Las Vegas
— Nicholas C., Las Vegas
