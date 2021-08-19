Winners revealed at next-to-last ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced another round of winners Thursday as part of the seventh and penultimate “Vax Nevada Days” raffle.

Gov. Steve Sisolak presents a novelty check to Katelyn F. of Reno after she won a $20,000 college savings plan during the "Vax Nevada Days" raffle at Greater Nevada Field in Reno on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (screengrab/@GovSisolak on Twitter)

The drawing was held at Greater Nevada Field in Reno, where the Reno Aces minor-league baseball team plays, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

The name of the $50,000 cash prize winner was not announced because a media consent form has not been signed, Sisolak said.

Among the $25,000 cash prize winners were Jasmin F. of Las Vegas and Cynthia V. of Henderson.

For next week’s final raffle, Sisolak said the cash awards will include a $1 million grand prize, a $250,000 prize and two $100,000 prizes.

Vax Nevada Days is a public health initiative announced in June by Sisolak to entice Nevadans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Drawings have been held each Thursday since July 8. Last week, a Las Vegas woman won $50,000 during the sixth raffle, which took place in Henderson.

Vaccinated Nevada residents are automatically included in the raffle, state officials have said. Although most residents won’t win a prize, “Every person is a winner if they get vaccinated,” Sisolak has said.

All told a total of $5 million will be given away to an estimated 2,000 residents.

