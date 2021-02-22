Nevada adds 173 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths; positivity rate dips again

The updated numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Services brought statewide totals to 291,145 cases and 4,882.

Mike Lucas, 70, of Henderson, checks in with Nevada National Guard Senior Airman Traesha Glover at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccination site in Las Vegas Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada public health officials on Monday reported 173 new coronavirus cases and 10 additional deaths over the preceding day.

The updated numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Services brought statewide totals to 291,145 cases and 4,882 deaths.

New cases of COVID-19 were far below the two-week moving average of 363 cases per day. Over the same period, the state has been averaging 12 deaths per day.

Nevada officials say reporting over the weekend can cause case and death numbers on Monday to be lower than usual, but the key metrics for the disease all have now been trending lower for more than a month.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for the virus, continued to fall in the latest update, dropping 0.3 percentage points to 9.6 percent. The last time the positivity rate was that low was Nov. 1, according to state data.

Meanwhile, Clark County health officials reported 128 new cases and nine deaths, bringing local totals to 224,597 cases and 3,789 deaths. County numbers are included in statewide totals.

