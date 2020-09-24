86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nevada

Nevada adds 390 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2020 - 11:03 am
 

Nevada on Thursday reported 390 additional cases of the coronavirus, along with eight new deaths, according to state data.

The updated statistics posted on the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought the total cases in the state to 77,197, while deaths have reached 1,564.

The number of people tested in the state was not immediately updated from Wednesday’s figure of 670,908. The Review-Journal uses the number of cases divided by the people tested to determine the state’s infection rate, considered to be a better indicator of the virus than new cases or death totals.

The state, which calculates its positivity rate based on the number of tests administered, reported a cumulative rate of 9.9 percent Thursday, which is 0.1 percent lower than the previous day’s rate. The state’s methodology yields lower figures because many people get tested multiple times, increasing the numbers upon which the percentages are based, which in turn lowers the percentages.

Updated case totals in Clark County were not immediately available from state data or the Southern Nevada Health District.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
2 marijuana businesses could lose licenses under CCB complaints
2 marijuana businesses could lose licenses under CCB complaints
2
Nevada reports 509 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths
Nevada reports 509 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths
3
Nevada DMV says 75K can use new online license renewal system
Nevada DMV says 75K can use new online license renewal system
4
Louisville protest results in at least 2 police officers shot
Louisville protest results in at least 2 police officers shot
5
Some unemployed Nevadans to get 6 more weeks of federal jobless pay
Some unemployed Nevadans to get 6 more weeks of federal jobless pay
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Read More