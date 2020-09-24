Nevada adds 390 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

Nevada on Thursday reported 390 additional cases of the coronavirus, along with eight new deaths, according to state data.

Nevada National Guard Sgt. combat medic Steve Sanson demonstrates a walk-up COVID-19 test at the new appointment-only testing site in the parking garage of the Texas Station hotel-casino in North Las Vegas on Monday, June 22, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The updated statistics posted on the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought the total cases in the state to 77,197, while deaths have reached 1,564.

The number of people tested in the state was not immediately updated from Wednesday’s figure of 670,908. The Review-Journal uses the number of cases divided by the people tested to determine the state’s infection rate, considered to be a better indicator of the virus than new cases or death totals.

The state, which calculates its positivity rate based on the number of tests administered, reported a cumulative rate of 9.9 percent Thursday, which is 0.1 percent lower than the previous day’s rate. The state’s methodology yields lower figures because many people get tested multiple times, increasing the numbers upon which the percentages are based, which in turn lowers the percentages.

Updated case totals in Clark County were not immediately available from state data or the Southern Nevada Health District.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

