106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nevada

Nevada adds 662 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths as hospitalizations drop

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2020 - 11:49 am
 
Updated August 17, 2020 - 12:30 pm

Nevada recorded 662 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths over the preceding day, according to new state data published Monday.

The Department of Health and Human Services posted the new figures on its nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website, bringing the case total for the state to 61,976 and the death toll to 1,077.

New cases were well below the daily average of 725 over the preceding week and fatalities were far below the daily average of 16 over the period.

The hospitalization picture continued to brighten, with 20 fewer suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds, according to the new data. The statewide total of 869 hospitalizations was well below the range of 1,100 to 1,165 seen in late July and early August.

The state’s infection or positivity rate, however, continued to tick higher, reaching 11.23 percent in Monday’s report. The rate, confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested, is now only about 1 percentage point below the highs of 12.2 percent recorded on both April 24 and 25.

The rate, considered a better barometer of the trend of the outbreak in the state than daily case or death tallies, declined steadily after that, reaching 5.20 percent on June 17. But it reversed course then and has been climbing ever since.

Caleb Cage, director of the state’s COVID-19 response, said at a briefing for reporters that the growth of the metric has slowed recently.

To put in context, for over a month it was growing at rate of 0.1 percent per day,” he said. “Now we’re seeing 0.1 percent every 3 to 5 days.

Julia Peak, a deputy administrator with the state Division of Public and Behavioral Health, added that contact tracing and the fact that many local testing initiatives are focused on populations at greater risk, both of which are expected to produce more positive tests, also are contributing to the increase.

Interactive: Tracking the coronavirus’ impact on Nevada through data

The Southern Nevada Health District, meanwhile, reported 591 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths in Clark County over the preceding day.

Data posted on the district’s coronavirus web page increased the case total for the county to 53,458 and bumped the death toll to 913.

New cases were below the daily average of nearly 640 over the preceding week, while fatalities were far below the daily average of nearly 15 for the period.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
More than 223K mailed ballots returned undelivered in primary
More than 223K mailed ballots returned undelivered in primary
2
CCSD substitutes anxious over lost unemployment pay, new school year
CCSD substitutes anxious over lost unemployment pay, new school year
3
Parents of CCSD students struggling with child care
Parents of CCSD students struggling with child care
4
Mormons cool to Trump discover new influence in Arizona
Mormons cool to Trump discover new influence in Arizona
5
Lake Mead losing 5 more feet of water, but no new restrictions coming
Lake Mead losing 5 more feet of water, but no new restrictions coming
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
'Evangelicals for Trump' event draws hundreds to Las Vegas hotel - VIDEO
Hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters packed the Ahern Hotel in Las Vegas for a faith-based campaign event. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak names new DETR director, head of unemployment task force - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak named Elisa Cafferata acting director of Nevada’s Department of Training, Employment and Rehabilitation and announced Barbara Buckley as the leader of a rapid response team on unemployment insurance at a press briefing Thursday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak unveils long-term COVID-19 plan with Nevada Health Response team - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday a long-term strategy for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in Nevada through a targeted approach. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak: Bars in four counties to stay closed - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said bars in four counties, including Clark County, will remain closed to help fight COVID-19. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
COVID-19 case reported at Legislature's special session - Video
A person who was inside the Nevada Legislature Building has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said Friday, July 10. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump Pushing for Reopening Schools and In-Person Learning - Video
Donald Trump launched an effort on Wednesday to reopen schools across the United States with in-person learning.
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Bartenders Teah Heath, left, and Dawn Smith share a hug minutes before last call at Jackson&#x2 ...
Judge hears arguments on Sisolak bar-closure order
By / RJ

The judge deciding a legal challenge by Clark County bar owners seeking to reverse Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order closing their businesses to fight the spread of COVID-19 promised a quick ruling Thursday after a 90-minute hearing.

Read More