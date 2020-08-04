98°F
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nevada

Nevada adds 980 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths over preceding day

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2020 - 10:53 am
 

Nevada recorded 980 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths over the preceding day, according to state data posted Tuesday.

The new cases posted on the Department of Health and Human Services’ nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website, pushed the case total for the state to 52,179 and the fatalities increased the death toll to 862.

New cases were under the daily average of nearly 1,040 a day over the preceding week, while the fatalities were slightly below the daily average of just over 16 for the period.

The agency also reported that the number of hospitalizations of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients declined by six over the preceding day.

Meanwhile, the state infection or positivity rate, considered a better barometer of the trend of the outbreak than new cases of deaths announcements, continued to rise, hitting 10.79 percent.

The rate, confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested, declined over several months before bottoming out at 5.20 percent on June 17 before beginning to climb. The higher rate, indicating the disease caused by the new coronavirus is spreading more quickly, on Tuesday posted its 27th straight daily increase.

Interactive: Tracking the coronavirus’ impact on Nevada through data

The Southern Nevada Health District was expected to post updated statistics for Clark County shortly. As of late Monday, the district had reported 44,066 COVID-19 cases and 702 deaths in the county.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.

