Nevada DMV offices require appointments amid coronavirus concerns

The majority of Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles offices will only serve customers with appointments effective Monday due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

Customers wait in line the DMV at Sahara office on Friday, May 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The majority of Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles offices will only serve customers with appointments starting Monday because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

All offices in Las Vegas, Reno and Carson City will not assist those without an appointment, with the number of customers allowed into rural offices limited as well, the DMV announced Sunday night.

DMV offices in Las Vegas and Reno usually serve 1,100 customers per day. The DMV will add appointments to enable staff to serve nearly that many. Appointments can be booked through dmvnv.com.

Only the customer or someone directly assisting them will be allowed in the DMV; family and friends are asked to remain at home.

“The health, safety, and well-being of Nevada’s citizens and the DMV staff need to come first during this time,” DMV Director Julie Butler said. “We are taking precautions to limit the crowds and close proximity of customers in our lobbies in response to concerns related to the spread of COVID-19.”

A number of transactions can be performed without visiting a DMV office, with a full list available online. Customers are strongly encouraged to transact business online or at an off-site kiosk, without visiting a DMV office.

“Please do not visit DMV offices if you are able to perform your transaction online or through alternate services such as kiosks, mail or fax,” Butler said. “All customers, including those with appointments, should visit our website first. Please do not seek services in a rural DMV office. The number of customers allowed in those offices at one time will be limited.”

This precaution does not affect the following services:

— Drive test appointments (no standby tests will be allowed).

— Dealerships, fleets, registration services and occupational and business licensing.

— Emissions labs.

— Administrative hearings

Services at the commercial driver licensing/motor carrier offices in Las Vegas and Sparks remain limited to CDL and motor carrier transactions only.

“Our hearts go out to those affected by COVID-19,” Butler said. “We appreciate everyone’s assistance in keeping our community and staff safe.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.