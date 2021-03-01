Nevada records no COVID-19 deaths for 2nd straight day

Updated data from the state health department showed 226 new coronavirus cases and another drop in the positivity rate to 7.5 percent.

Dr. Christina Madison, an associate professor of pharmacy practice at Roseman University, administers the first dose of the Moderna vaccine to Sharon Brockway, of North Las Vegas, at a pop-up clinic at the Doolittle Senior Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nevada public health officials on Monday reported a second consecutive day of zero coronavirus-related deaths in the state for the first time since at least early June, according to records kept by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The encouraging update in data posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services showed the state death toll remained unchanged at 4,957, seven less than the two-week moving average of seven fatalities a day.

It came as Nevada approaches the Friday anniversary of its first confirmed COVID-19 case. Since then, nearly 5,000 people in the state have died.

“It’s really hard to report out deaths every day and so our team was ecstatic to see this,” Julia Peek, deputy administrator for the state Department of Health and Human Services, said at a news briefing, referring to the back-to-back zeroes.

Peek said her team often gets notified if it can expect a delay in reporting, but that had not happened in this instance. Still, she said, the data still could change if reporting issues surface.

An anomaly in state reporting showed public health officials recorded no deaths on June 1 and -1 death on June 2, records kept by the Review-Journal show. That was the only other time since the first two COVID-19 deaths were reported on March 23 that that fatalities have remained flat over two consecutive days.

Data posted by the state on Monday also added 226 new coronavirus cases, bringing the cumulative case total in Nevada to 293,980. New cases fell well below the 14-day moving average of 311 cases per day. The two-week average of daily cases ticked up Monday from 308 a day earlier.

Nevada’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested who are found to be infected, dropped again Monday, reaching 7.5 percent.

Meanwhile, in Clark County, officials reported 170 new coronavirus cases, bringing the local cumulative total to 226,871. The death toll remains at 3,861. Clark County numbers are included in statewide totals.

The county’s two-week positivity rate took another dip Monday, reaching 8.4 percent. That’s a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from the previous day.

