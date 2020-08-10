Nevada registers 727 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths

New cases were below the daily average of nearly 861 over the preceding week, while fatalities were well below the daily average of nearly 18 over the period.

UNLV Medicine certified medical assistants test curbside for COVID-19 at the school in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada recorded 727 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths over the preceding day, according to state data posted Monday.

The new data published by the state Department of Health and Human Services on its nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website pushed the case total for the state to 56,972 and raised the death toll from the disease caused by the new coronavirus to 963.

New cases were below the daily average of nearly 861 over the preceding week, while fatalities were well below the daily average of nearly 18 over the period.

The state infection or positivity rate, which experts say provides a better picture of the trend of the outbreak than new cases and death reports, logged its fourth straight daily increase to reach 10.91 percent.

The rate, confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested, has been rising steadily since bottoming out on June 17 at 5.20 percent, indicating that a higher proportion of those being tested have been infected.

The number of hospitalizations of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients increased by 13 over the preceding day to 1,014, according to the data. But hospitalizations, which had been hovering in a range of between 1,160 and 1,100 for about two weeks, are down over the past four days, it showed.

Clark County, meanwhile, recorded 686 additional COVID-19 cases and four deaths, according to information posted by the Southern Nevada Health District.

New figures posted on the district’s coronavirus web page brought the case total for the county to 49,151 and the death toll to 811.

New cases were below the daily average of nearly 760 for the preceding week, while the fatalities were far below the daily average of nearly 17 over the period.

