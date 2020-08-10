101°F
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nevada

Nevada registers 727 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 10, 2020 - 11:33 am
 
Updated August 10, 2020 - 12:19 pm

Nevada recorded 727 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths over the preceding day, according to state data posted Monday.

The new data published by the state Department of Health and Human Services on its nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website pushed the case total for the state to 56,972 and raised the death toll from the disease caused by the new coronavirus to 963.

New cases were below the daily average of nearly 861 over the preceding week, while fatalities were well below the daily average of nearly 18 over the period.

The state infection or positivity rate, which experts say provides a better picture of the trend of the outbreak than new cases and death reports, logged its fourth straight daily increase to reach 10.91 percent.

The rate, confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested, has been rising steadily since bottoming out on June 17 at 5.20 percent, indicating that a higher proportion of those being tested have been infected.

The number of hospitalizations of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients increased by 13 over the preceding day to 1,014, according to the data. But hospitalizations, which had been hovering in a range of between 1,160 and 1,100 for about two weeks, are down over the past four days, it showed.

Interactive: Tracking the coronavirus’ impact on Nevada through data

Clark County, meanwhile, recorded 686 additional COVID-19 cases and four deaths, according to information posted by the Southern Nevada Health District.

New figures posted on the district’s coronavirus web page brought the case total for the county to 49,151 and the death toll to 811.

New cases were below the daily average of nearly 760 for the preceding week, while the fatalities were far below the daily average of nearly 17 over the period.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.

