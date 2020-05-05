Nevada reports 103 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Nevada reported 103 new COVID-19 cases — below the average daily increase of the past week — and one additional death overnight, according to data posted early Tuesday.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported the new figures on the nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website, increasing the total cases in Nevada to 5,594.

The additional fatality attributed to the disease caused by the new coronavirus raised the state death toll to 267.

The cases total was derived from tests of 47,884 people, translating to an infection rate of 11.68 percent of those tested. That rate has been steadily falling for several weeks as testing has become more available to people with mild to moderate symptoms of the disease, many of whom apparently are being found to be suffering from other illnesses.

New figures for Clark County were posted Thursday by the Southern Nevada Health District and showed a reduction in the total of confirmed cases to 4,408 and three additional fatalities, raising the county death toll to 226.

Health district spokeswoman Jennifer Sizemore indicated that the reduction in confirmed cases was the result of a corrected report for Sunday and said additional information would be forthcoming.

As of late Monday, the district had reported 4,411 COVID-19 cases and 223 deaths in the county.

