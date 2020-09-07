Nevada reports 357 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths

Nevada reported another 357 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, with 239 of those patients being tested in Clark County according to state data.

Angela Wells, collection site supervisor at Phamatech, tests for COVID-19 at the North Eastern Avenue location in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 7, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The total number of coronavirus patients in the state rose to 71,967. The largest number of cases were reported among those in their 20s. The age group had more than 15,000 cases, according to data posted daily by Nevada Health Response.

In Clark County, one new death and 239 new cases were reported, bringing the totals to 1,206 deaths and 61,476 cases, according to state data.

There were four new deaths reported for the state, raising the total to 1,393 fatalities. More than 60 percent of the fatalities statewide were among those over 70.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported the seven-day average for the number of daily cases was 174.3, making Monday’s increase of 239 above the average.

The Washoe County Health District had not yet updated their data as of 11:30 a.m. The state reported Washoe County had no new cases or deaths, leaving the totals at 7,675 and 146 deaths. Among the positive cases, 1,140 were active and nearly 6,400 people had recovered.

