Nevada

Nevada reports 431 new coronavirus case, 7 more deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2020 - 11:23 am
 
Updated October 7, 2020 - 12:00 pm

Nevada on Wednesday reported 431 new cases of the coronavirus, along with seven additional deaths.

The updated figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought totals in the state to 83,347 cases and 1,636 deaths.

The infection rate, calculated by the Review-Journal as the number of cases divided by the number of people tested, reached 11.59 percent on Wednesday. The rate, which is considered to be a better indicator of the outbreak than daily case or death counts, has been slowly increasing since the middle of September.

The state health department, which calculates the positivity rate based on the number of total tests administered, reported a cumulative rate of 9.7 percent on Wednesday, a decrease of 0.1 percent from the previous day’s statistic, according to state data.

The state’s methodology yields lower figures because many people get tested multiple times, increasing the numbers upon which the percentages are based, which in turn lowers the percentages.

Meanwhile in Clark County, the Southern Nevada Health District reported 303 additional cases on Thursday and six new deaths.

The figures posted to the health district’s coronavirus website brought totals in the county to 69,801 cases and 1,420 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

