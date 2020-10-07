Nevada reports 431 new coronavirus case, 7 more deaths

Nevada on Wednesday reported 431 new cases of the coronavirus, along with seven additional deaths.

Daniel Monje, right, and Jasmine Barrett, volunteers, conduct self-swabbing test at the new COVID-19 site at UNLVÕs Thomas and Mack Center Strip View Pavilion on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The updated figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought totals in the state to 83,347 cases and 1,636 deaths.

The infection rate, calculated by the Review-Journal as the number of cases divided by the number of people tested, reached 11.59 percent on Wednesday. The rate, which is considered to be a better indicator of the outbreak than daily case or death counts, has been slowly increasing since the middle of September.

The state health department, which calculates the positivity rate based on the number of total tests administered, reported a cumulative rate of 9.7 percent on Wednesday, a decrease of 0.1 percent from the previous day’s statistic, according to state data.

The state’s methodology yields lower figures because many people get tested multiple times, increasing the numbers upon which the percentages are based, which in turn lowers the percentages.

Meanwhile in Clark County, the Southern Nevada Health District reported 303 additional cases on Thursday and six new deaths.

The figures posted to the health district’s coronavirus website brought totals in the county to 69,801 cases and 1,420 deaths.

