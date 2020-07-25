Nevada sees 931 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths

Nevada recorded 931 new cases of the coronavirus and 10 additional deaths over the preceding day, according to state data released Saturday.

Practice Manager Jose Tirana conducts a COVID-19 test on a patient at Sahara West Urgent Care & Wellness on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Las Vegas.The clinic is testing by appointment only. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The increase reported by the Department of Health and Human Services brought the state total to 41,816 and the total number of deaths to 732. Saturday’s reported deaths are up from the three reported Friday, while new cases are down from 966 a day earlier.

The state infection rate, or the total number of people tested divided by the number of confirmed cases, increased marginally to 9.75 percent after continually rising since June 17.

Hospitalization rates decreased slightly to 1,147 confirmed and suspected patients from the 1,160 reported in Friday’s update.

State data also showed 786 new cases in Clark County, pushing the county total to 35,786. This is well below the county’s average daily increase of about 949 over the preceding week. The Southern Nevada Health District had not released new data as of 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

