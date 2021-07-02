Nevada to seek federal help as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise

Nevada will seek federal government help to respond to an increasing trend in COVID-19 cases, an emergence and increase in the Delta variant, and the stagnation in Clark County vaccination rates.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, "Vax Nevada Days," in the Twitch Lounge at Allegiant Stadium June 17, 2021. The program will automatically enter Nevadans who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine into a weekly drawing that offers $5 million in cash and prizes, including a $1 million grand prize. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Thursday that Nevada will seek federal government assistance in response to the increasing trend in COVID-19 cases, an emergence and increase in the Delta variant, and the stagnation in vaccination rates in Clark County.

The White House announced its intention to create “surge teams” on Thursday, and the state is working with federal agencies to request more support to aid in the Get Out The Vaccine efforts in Southern Nevada.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at reducing the severity of cases, hospitalization and deaths and we must continue to leverage resources at the federal, state and local level to increase access and confidence and get as many Nevadans protected from this deadly virus as possible,” Sisolak said in a statement. “My office is working around-the-clock with state agencies and local partners to coordinate robust vaccination efforts, including but not limited to standing up more vaccination and testing sites, organizing Get-Out-The-Vaccine activities throughout the Valley, and developing a workplace vaccination program. This additional support from our Federal partners is necessary to assist in our outreach efforts and help meet the needs of Southern Nevada’s communities.”

As of Thursday, Nevada’s statewide 14-day test positivity rate was 5.8 percent and hospitalizations have shown an increase over the last two weeks. The state is implementing an interagency effort targeting Southern Nevada to deploy mobile vaccine units, set up new testing and vaccination sites, and increase community outreach and education efforts. Announcements on new sites and additional efforts will continue to be released as they are confirmed.

