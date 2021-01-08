Nevada’s COVID-19 metrics remain high with 2.8K new cases, 55 deaths

The state on Friday reported 2,866 new coronavirus cases and 55 additional fatalities, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

A COVID-19 test is shown on the first day of testing operation at the Stan Fulton Building at UNLV Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada on Friday reported 2,866 new coronavirus cases and 55 additional deaths over the preceding day, both well above daily averages over the preceding two weeks, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The updated figures posted to the state’s coronavirus website brought totals to 243,661 cases and 3,394 deaths.

Fatalities were the fourth-highest single day increase in the state, the state data shows.he record of 60 fatalities in a day was reported Wednesday.

The 14-day moving average of daily reported deaths calculated by the state increased by one on Friday, reaching 19.

New cases also were well above the two-week moving average of daily recorded cases, which increased to 1,721 on Friday.

Meanwhile, the state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested who are confirmed to have COVID-19, increased by 0.1 percentage points, to 20.7 percent, according to the data.

Clark County, meanwhile, reported 2,382 additional cases and 42 new deaths, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website. The updated figures brought totals in the county to 185,829 cases and 2,566 deaths.

Those figures are reflected in the state reporting.

