78°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nevada

Nevada’s new COVID-19 cases, deaths remain well above average

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 20, 2021 - 11:38 am
 
Ideco Flores, an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician with American Medical Response, vaccinat ...
Ideco Flores, an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician with American Medical Response, vaccinates a resident at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Chuck Minker Sports Complex in Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada on Tuesday reported 381 new coronavirus cases and nine additional deaths over the preceding day, with both new cases and fatalities remaining above the recent average, according to state data.

The updated figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought totals in the state to 311,314 COVID-19 cases and 5,377 deaths.

New cases were well above the moving 14-day average of daily recorded cases, which dropped to 265. Deaths were also well above the two-week average of two daily recorded fatalities.

State public health officials say that data reported early in the work week will likely be inflated because of the decision to stop posting updates on the weekends, which began on Saturday.

Monday’s new cases also were well above the two-week moving average, though the three deaths reported were only slightly above the daily average of two fatalities.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

State and county health agencies often redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, remained unchanged Tuesday at 5.9 percent. The rate had been declining since mid-January, bottoming out at 4.2 percent in late March and early April.

Clark County’s positive rate remained at 5.7 percent on Tuesday, state data shows.

There were 357 people in Nevada hospitalized with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday’s report, 47 fewer than the previous day.

Clark County on Tuesday reported 267 new coronavirus cases and five additional deaths, according to updated figures posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

Cumulative totals in the county rose to 240,574 cases and 4,218 deaths.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada reports 698 new COVID-19 cases, but figure likely inflated
Nevada reports 698 new COVID-19 cases, but figure likely inflated
2
Clark County proposes 80% capacity in faster track toward full reopening
Clark County proposes 80% capacity in faster track toward full reopening
3
CCSD announces return of full-time in-person teaching in fall
CCSD announces return of full-time in-person teaching in fall
4
Businessman Kess announces bid for state treasurer
Businessman Kess announces bid for state treasurer
5
Don’t post vaccine cards on social media, Nevada attorney general warns
Don’t post vaccine cards on social media, Nevada attorney general warns
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Read More