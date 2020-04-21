No firm date to start reopening Nevada, governor says

Gov. Steve Sisolak said his team of experts is monitoring coronavirus statistics, but that there’s no firm date as to when Nevada can begin the first phase of reopening the state for business.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference to update Nevada citizens about the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, April 21, 2019, in Carson City. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY – Nevada schools will not reopen this spring and nonessential businesses also will stay closed until a series of critical public health benchmarks are met, including a sustained decline in COVID-19 infections, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Tuesday.

Describing the state at “Phase Zero” of plans to relax the state’s social distancing directives that began March 15 with his order to shutter schools, the governor said the state’s timetable for reversing them would be driven solely by those health metrics.

“We’re doing everything we can to open up the economy as quickly as possible, but I will only do that when we meet the criteria set forth for gating and moving into Phase One,” the governor said toward the end of an hourlong press briefing in the Capitol.

To reach Phase One and begin to lift business closures, the state will need to see a sustained 14-day decline in new cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19 as well as sufficient capacity in the health care system to conduct contact tracing of infected people, expanded testing of people with coronavirus symptoms and more test processing by labs.

The state must also demonstrate a “sustained ability to protect our vulnerable populations,” such as nursing home and assisted living facility residents, Sisolak said.

“Once these items have been completed, we can move into the first phase to reopen confident that we have all the necessary protective measures in place, Sisolak said. “As of right now, I cannot give you a firm date as to when we will meet all this criteria to begin Phase One reopening plans. If we continue on this path, the date is on the horizon. Our behavior as Nevadans will ultimately help determine this day.”

As for schools, the governor said he had “made a difficult decision to continue educating our students through distance learning for the rest of this school year.”

State health and medical officials who are advising the governor on the state’s COVID-19 response joined him at Tuesday’s briefing, including a state epidemiologist and biostatistician, who reviewed projections that showed how social distancing directives have helped Nevada avoid worst-case predictions for the outbreak. As of Tuesday evening, the state had reported 3,937 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 163 deaths from the illness.

But while models are promising, there is still not enough data, officials said Tuesday.

“We have just recently started to see data to substantiate a plateau,” said Kyra Morgan, a biostatistician with the state Department of Health and Human Services. “We’re looking not only at declining new cases… We’re looking at hospitalizations, we’re looking at level of severity of these cases, what level of care do they need once they’re hospitalized. It’s not a single metric.”

Overall, the state’s plan for Phase One lifting of restrictions mirrors federal guidelines. While the state moves toward that initial phase, Sisolak said the Governor’s Office of Economic Development would “be reaching out and connecting” with different businesses sectors and licensing boards on plans to reopen the private sector.

The state will follow federal Phase One guidance that will prohibit in-person visits to senior living facilities and hospitals.

Bars will remain closed, also per that guidance. The medical advisory team will review guidelines on other businesses and activities such as elective surgeries, gyms, restaurants, movies, places of worship and sporting events.

“We could flip the switch and turn the lights back on, but our experts predict, and expert experience elsewhere in the world shows us, if we don’t do this in a controlled and informed manner, we’ll be hit like a tidal wave in two or three weeks,” the governor said. “The emergency is not over yet.”

