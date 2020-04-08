Senate poised to consider $250B business loan bill

The Senate is poised to take up an emergency relief bill Thursday that adds $250 billion in loans for small businesses that the Trump administration seeks.

WASHINGTON — The Senate is poised to take up an interim relief bill Thursday that adds $250 billion in loans for small businesses sought by the Trump administration, while Democrats want more food for low-income families as well as funds for hospitals, states and cities.

Despite a bungled rollout of the $2.2 trillion relief bill, with businesses complaining about the process to receive loans, the Paycheck Protection Program administered by the Small Business Administration has become so hugely popular that additional funds are needed.

Part of the relief package passed by Congress earlier contained $350 billion for the program and other assistance for small businesses.

In Nevada, some small businesses that derive income from gaming were ineligible for the funds, prompting Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., to fire off a letter to Jovita Carranza, administrator of the Small Business Administration, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urging new guidelines be established to include those businesses.

That was followed by a letter penned by the entire Nevada congressional delegation to House and Senate leaders Wednesday seeking a change in rules for small businesses with gaming in the interim bill and future relief packages put forth by Congress.

“This bipartisan issue deeply affects Nevada and many states throughout the country that depend on the revenue and jobs created by the gaming industry,” the delegation wrote. “We ask that you provide much needed relief for Nevada small gaming businesses as soon as possible.”

The letter was signed by Sen. Jacky Rosen, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Rep. Dina Titus, Rep. Steven Horsford and Lee, all Democrats, and Republican Rep. Mark Amodei.

In her letter, Lee said that “in Nevada, gaming is not confined to multi-billion mega resorts on the Las Vegas Strip.”

“Local restaurants and bars often rely on a handful of video poker machines to make their businesses keep functioning,” said Lee, whose congressional district includes Henderson and Boulder City.

Mnunchin has asked Congress to add more funds to the pool as banks struggle with disbursing loans to small businesses through the Payroll Protection Program, which provides assistance to keep workers employed and businesses solvent during the coronavirus pandemic.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he would work with Mnuchin and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to “approve further funding for the Paycheck Protection Program by unanimous consent or voice vote during the next scheduled Senate session on Thursday.

Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., are not opposed to adding additional funds to the program, but the Democratic leaders also want an additional $100 billion for hospitals, $150 billion for states and cities, and a 15 percent increase in food programs for low-income families.

After the interim bill is passed, Pelosi said Congress would begin writing a fourth stimulus package to address other shortfalls and provide assistance to people facing public health and financial needs.

“The American people need to know that their government is there for them in their time of great need,” Pelosi said.

