Sisolak expected to adjust youth sports, gatherings restrictions next week

Gov. Steve Sisolak is expected next week to lift certain restrictions on youth sports and adjust capacity limits for gatherings, according to a Friday news release.

Gov. Steve Sisolak promotes flu shots during a news media briefing hosted by Immunize Nevada and the Southern Nevada Health District at SNHD in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The governor’s office did not specify when those announcements will be made, only that he will update COVID-19 restrictions.

“These updates will be issued via an emergency directive,” the release said. “The governor will hold a press conference next week to discuss the new updates prior to the directive being issued.”

Public health officials, along with business and industry groups and religious leaders have been working with the governor and reviewing current standards and restrictions to develop updates that will result in lifting restrictions in a safe and responsible manner, the release said.