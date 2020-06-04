103°F
Sisolak highlights positive data in state’s fight against COVID-19

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2020 - 12:01 pm
 

Roughly a month after mapping out Nevada’s strategy for rebounding from its COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday highlighted data that shows the state making continuing progress on declining infections, increased hospital capacity and expanded testing and contact tracing.

Favorable trends have been measured now for more than a month in both positive test rates and health system capacity. The data, Sisolak said in a news release, reflects the efforts of Nevadans “who have taken the threat of this virus seriously” and taken “proactive, measured and necessary steps” to respond to it.

Acknowledging that new cases are inevitable, the governor said the measurable criteria “help us monitor Nevada’s overall, long-term capacity to respond effectively.”

The data, through Wednesday, covers the state’s five key monitored categories:

Declining positives: Nevada is on Day 39 of a declining positive test rate, now at a cumulative 5.7 percent and down from 12 percent on May 1 – “well below” the World Health Organization’s 10 percent benchmark.

Rebounding health care system: COVID-19 hospitalizations have been on a downward trajectory since April 21 – 43 days, with hospitals reporting normal supplies of personal protective equipment, or PPE.

Testing: The state increased daily testing by 500 percent and has laboratory capacity to test all patients whether or not they have symptoms. A testing locator map is here.

Contact tracing: The state’s outbreak management plan includes a $129 million federally funded effort to ramp up and conduct contact tracing through 2021.

Protect vulnerable populations: According to the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Nevada is one of four states that have inspected all nursing homes for compliance with federal infection control standards. The state has tracked and reported COVID-19 infections and deaths in communal care facilities, such as assisting living centers and nursing homes, since mid-April.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

