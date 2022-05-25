Sisolak receives 2nd COVID-19 booster shot in Las Vegas

“We’re starting to see a slight uptick in positive cases, so anything somebody can do to protect themselves and if you do get COVID, it’d be a lot less severe,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said.

Gov. Steve Sisolak receives his second COVID-19 booster from nurse KJ Dionisio at the Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

First Lady Kathy Sisolak, right, receives her second COVID-19 booster from nurse Sally Leibold at the Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak, center, and First Lady Kathy Sisolak, right, talk to staff at the Southern Nevada Health District after receiving their second COVID-19 boosters on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak and his wife, Kathy, received their second COVID-19 booster shots at the Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday afternoon.

The governor and first lady were eligible because of their age. Sisolak emphasized the need for Nevadans to receive booster shots as COVID-19 cases are on the rise. The state’s two-week moving average of daily new cases recently rose to 429 from 317.

“We’re starting to see a slight uptick in positive cases, so anything somebody can do to protect themselves and if you do get COVID, it’d be a lot less severe,” Sisolak said. “I encourage anybody that’s eligible (to get a booster). Vaccines are available, it’s effective, it’s free and take advantage of it.”

Nevada has one of the lowest rates of people vaccinated with booster shots, 23.8 percent, when compared with neighboring states, according to covidactnow.org. Cases have risen by 80 percent in Clark County in the past two weeks, according to The New York Times.

The governor’s shot comes days after he officially ended Nevada’s state of emergency because of COVID-19.

“I think everybody’s tired of the pandemic. I’m tired of the pandemic,” he said. “I understand people have been going through a lot for the last two and a half years, but we’re not through this. … We’re doing everything we can to make sure that people have adequate protection, that they can get a vaccine if they want it. And we’re encouraging people to do that.”

