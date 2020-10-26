62°F
Sisolak shares plan on state’s COVID-19 vaccine playbook

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2020 - 9:18 am
 
Updated October 26, 2020 - 3:28 pm

Gov. Steve Sisolak said the state will share its COVID-19 vaccine playbook.

“The plan is like the frame of a house – it sets the structure,” Sisolak said. “Now, we will focus on furnishing it and attending to the details. Our goal is to be as prepared as possible when the vaccine becomes available in our state.”

The governor also gave updates on the state’s recent spike in cases and a plan to get to 50 percent capacity in building on Jan. 1 to reopen convention business.

He is joined by Candice McDaniel, health bureau chief for the Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness, Division of Public and Behavioral Health, and Shannon Bennett, immunization program manager for the Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

