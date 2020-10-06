Sisolak staffer tests positive for COVID-19

The contact tracing effort is underway to ensure all close contacts are notified and informed of next steps in accordance with public health guidelines, the release said.

The Nevada State Seal on the north side of the Legislative Building on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — A member of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s staff based in the Capitol Office in Carson City has received a positive diagnostic test for COVID-19 after developing symptoms this past weekend, a news release said.

All public health procedures and protocols are being followed, the release said. The staffer has been interviewed and the contact tracing effort is underway to ensure all close contacts are notified and informed of next steps in accordance with public health guidelines.

The staffer has not had in-person contact with Sisolak since mid-September as he left Northern Nevada on Sept. 17 and has been working from Southern Nevada since that time.

