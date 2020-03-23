Sisolak suspends in-person requirement for government meetings

Public meetings should be held over teleconference or videoconference and still allow for public comment.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Sunday suspended a requirement that government entities hold in-person meetings, according to a news release.

In addition, meetings held over teleconference or videoconference must continue to allow people to provide public comment.

“Today, I signed an emergency directive allowing public bodies to conduct business without putting the public or themselves at risk,” Sisolak added on Twitter. “The directive suspends the physical meeting location requirement, but requires an alternative method for remote participation for the public.”

His emergency directive, in effect until April 16, comes as the state grapples with the spread of COVID-19. On Friday, Sisolak ordered the mandatory shutdown of nonessential businesses in the state.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter.