Sisolak to discuss COVID-19 plans for Nevada

Gov. Steve Sisolak will speak to reporters Thursday to provide an update for Nevada’s COVID-19 response plan.

Gov. Steve Sisolak discusses Nevada’s recent COVID-19 figures during a press conference at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak has scheduled a virtual press briefing for 4 p.m. Thursday to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response efforts.

The governor’s latest 30-day observation period on the statewide economic “pause” is set to end on Monday. The state currently follows a two-track vaccination plan that focuses on inoculating specific groups of essential workers alongside older residents.

