CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nevada

Sisolak to discuss COVID-19 plans for Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2021 - 1:11 pm
 
Gov. Steve Sisolak discusses Nevada’s recent COVID-19 figures during a press conference ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak discusses Nevada’s recent COVID-19 figures during a press conference at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak has scheduled a virtual press briefing for 4 p.m. Thursday to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response efforts.

The news conference will be streamed live on the governor’s YouTube channel, on reviewjournal.com and the RJ mobile app.

The governor’s latest 30-day observation period on the statewide economic “pause” is set to end on Monday. The state currently follows a two-track vaccination plan that focuses on inoculating specific groups of essential workers alongside older residents.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

