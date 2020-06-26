State workers union says Sisolak violating bargaining law

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 4041 has filed a labor complaint, saying Gov. Steve Sisolak is not following the state’s collective bargaining law.

In this May 14, 2019, file photo, AFSCME Local 4041 President Harry Schiffman welcomes the crowd during a rally in front of the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Facing furloughs and pay freezes as part of the state’s plan to cut spending amid massive revenue shortfalls, the union representing most of Nevada’s state workers has filed an unfair labor practice complaint against Nevada claiming Gov. Steve Sisolak has refused to follow the 2019 collective bargaining law.

“We don’t just have the right to negotiate changes to our pay and working conditions. We have value to add to the conversation. We’re on the frontlines. We know where there are potential savings and ways to save services and jobs,” AFSCME Local 4041 president Harry Schiffman said in a statement. “The way the governor is acting is a disgrace to our state and a disservice to all Nevadans. He needs to come out of hiding and talk to us.”

The complaint was filed earlier this week with the state’s Employee Management Relations Board.

The governor’s office did not immediately respond Friday.

A law passed in 2019 and signed by Sisolak granted state workers the power to negotiate for wages and benefits collectively. However, the law included language that gave the executive branch the authority to fund state workers salaries and wage rates at any level that the “Governor deems appropriate,” regardless of what the bargaining were to produce.

With revenues plummeting because of the COVID-19-caused shutdown, the state is currently projecting a roughly $1.3 billion deficit, or about one-quarter of the state’s operating budget, for the fiscal year that starts on July 1 .

Sisolak’s plan to reduce spending for next year includes one furlough day per month for 18,000 employees and a freeze on merit raises and filling job vacancies. The plan also says about 50 total employees would be laid off.

Sonja Whitten, vice-president of Local 4041, said that governors in other states, including Washington, Rhode Island and Michigan, have sat down with their respective unions.

“In these states, negotiations and partnerships have led to better outcomes. All we’re demanding is what is by law our right — but also what is right,” Whitten said in a statement.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced last week that the 40,000 state workers in his state would be required to take one furlough day per week through July, and then one day per month “at least through the fall.”

Cyndy Hernandez, spokeswoman for Local 4041, said in a statement that Washington AFSCME members “were able to negotiate a more balanced outcome for state employees in Washington, because the Governor took the time to meet with them and took their input.”

“Gov. Inslee clearly understands that he might not have all the answers and his front line employees have value to add to the thinking on how to best deal the budget crisis,” Hernandez added. “AFSCME Local 4041 members are demanding to bargain with Governor Sisolak because it is their right to negotiate changes to their working conditions and the services they provide to our communities.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead.