Seaman, Las Vegas faith leaders criticize limit on church gatherings

Ward 2 Councilwoman Victoria Seaman and a group of faith leaders spoke out against a directive that bans the gathering of 10 or more people at places of worship.

Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Seaman speaks during the official opening ceremony for the new Summerlin Area Command on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

A Las Vegas councilwoman and a group of religious leaders are speaking out against Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directive that specifically bans gatherings of 10 or more people at places of worship.

Ward 2 Councilwoman Victoria Seaman gathered with a group of faith leaders Thursday to speak to reporters about her opposition to the governor’s order, which she called an overreach.

“We all understand that these are trying times and that we need to make sacrifices to get through them,” Seaman said. “We do, however, disagree that those sacrifices need to include the free exercise of religion that this country was built on.”

Seaman’s public opposition comes one day after Sisolak announced the order, which includes a ban on pop-up and drive-in services.

Pastor Paul Marc Goulet of International Church of Las Vegas said his congregation wanted to hold Easter services in the parking lot with people attending in their cars. Goulet, like Seaman, called the directive an overreach. He asked that Sisolak reconsider his decision.

“We’re asking politely, we’re asking you with all of our hearts, that this is something that’s both physical and emotional and relational,” Goulet said.

A spokeswoman for Nevada’s coronavirus response effort declined to comment on the concerns Thursday, but Sisolak said Wednesday that the decision was not easy. A devout Catholic and frequent churchgoer himself, the governor said he prayed about his decision before he announced it.

Sisolak previously issued a general ban on gatherings of 10 or more people in March.

Liberty Baptist Church Pastor David Teis also took issue with Sisolak’s directive.

“We do not believe that the governor has a right constitutionally to tell us what we can and cannot do,” Teis said.

Because the free exercise of religion is a fundamental constitutional right enshrined in the First Amendment, any restrictions must past the highest level of legal scrutiny. Rules must be written narrowly to serve a compelling government interest, in this case, the prevention of the spread of disease.

Sisolak encouraged religious leaders to use alternatives to in-person services, such as online streaming. The International Church of Las Vegas website says church services would be held online only until further notice.

“We are living in unique times. Science tells us that putting larger numbers of people together during a pandemic for any reason … is an invitation for disease to do its work,” Sisolak said in announcing the order on Wednesday.

As of Thursday night, the state had reported 86 deaths from the novel coronavirus.

In Sacramento, a substitute teacher who died from the coronavirus was a member of a church where five other members later tested positive for the disease, according to the Sacramento Bee. The church closed its doors immediately after staffers there noticed people with coronavirus symptoms, the newspaper reported.

