Senate bill to add $250B to paycheck protection program stalls

A bill to add $250 billion to a paycheck protection program of loans to small businesses stalled in the Senate as Democrats sought more funds for hospitals, states and cities.

WASHINGTON — A bill to infuse another $250 billion into a paycheck protection program of loans to small businesses stalled in the Senate on Thursday as Democrats tried to increase emergency funding for hospitals, states and cities.

President Donald Trump requested that additional money be approved for small business loans, which would bring the total allocation for the program to $600 billion. There was $350 billion included in a $2.2 trillion package passed by Congress earlier this month.

The program is designed to provide small businesses with loans to keep workers employed during the economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus.

“We need more funding and we need it fast,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said.

McConnell wanted to pass the interim spending bill on a voice vote, to fast track the legislation to the House for passage Friday.

But the bill failed to move through the Senate amid objections by Democrats, who wanted to add $100 billion more for hospitals and an additional $150 billion for states and cities.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said hospitals in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia have only received a small amount of medical supplies that they have requested.

“That’s one problem we need to address,” Van Hollen said.

McConnell objected to an amendment by Van Hollen, who then objected to the bill, postponing a vote at least until Monday, when the chamber returns for another pro forma session.

