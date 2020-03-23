State worker in Las Vegas tests positive for coronavirus

A state Department of Business and Industry worker who tested positive for the coronavirus is recovering at home, and colleagues are now working remotely.

A Nevada Department of Business and Industry employee in Las Vegas tested positive for the new coronavirus last week, the department said Monday.

The employee was last in the state offices at the Nevada State Business Center, located at 3300 W. Sahara Ave., on March 12, when the person went home feeling sick and was subsequently tested for COVID-19, department spokeswoman Teri Williams said in an email. The department was notified on March 18 that the employee’s test came back positive, she said.

The employee was not hospitalized and is recovering at home, Williams said.

All employees working at the Nevada State Business Center were sent home to work remotely until further notice after the department had been notified of the positive result, Williams said.

Employees who had direct contact with the infected employee were notified by the division administrator and advised to self-quarantine and to get tested if their doctor recommended or ordered it.

Williams said that the state is working with the property manager “to ensure appropriate sanitization and disinfection is completed prior to authorizing any employee’s admission back into the building.”

