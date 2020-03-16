Trump asks Americans to follow new guidelines to slow virus’ spread

As the stock market plunged, President Donald Trump and the President’s Coronavirus Task Force asked Americans to follow new guidelines for 15 days “to blunt the infection now.”

President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — As the stock market took yet another dive, its steepest in decades, President Donald Trump and the President’s Coronavirus Task Force asked Americans to follow new guidelines for 15 days “to blunt the infection now.”

The guidelines suggest people avoid social gatherings of groups of more than 10 people, that everyone stay home if one person in a household is infected and ask that young and healthy Americans “do your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus” by avoiding eating or drinking at restaurants.

“I think the millennials can help us tremendously” by communicating with each other about the need to stay home to protect the elderly and people with compromised immune systems, said Dr. Deborah Birx, who is helping coordinate the U.S. response to the outbreak.

The guidelines are not mandatory and leave decisions to businesses to governors.

Like previous advisories, the new guidelines do not recommend closing all public schools, but instead closing schools “in communities that are near areas of community transmission.”

The moves did little to soothe the stock market as the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 2,997 points, or 12.9 percent, for its worst day in more than three decades.

The best thing the administration can do for the stock market, Trump asserted, “is to get through this crisis.”

Trump spent the morning on video teleconference calls with G7 leaders and governors to discuss measures to curb the outbreak.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced closures of public schools, restaurants, bars and gyms in the Empire State, New Jersey and Connecticut as he faulted the administration for leaving decisions in the hands of state and local authorities.

Cuomo also complained about a lack of emergency actions to help state and local governments treat individuals who are infected. Curing a new conference in Albany, Cuomo maintained, “This is a national pandemic and there are no national rules.”

Later Trump tweeted that his call with governors went very well, but Cuomo has to “do more.”

Over the weekend, the White House began taking the temperature of “any individuals who are in close contact with the President and Vice President,” Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement.

White House aides also took the temperatures of journalists and downsized the number who could participate in daily White House press briefings conducted by the president’s Coronavirus Task Force.

To observe the 50-person limit, the White House Correspondents Association reduced the number of reporters to 25 who can sit in the 49-seat room, advised against standing in the room’s aisles and urged reporters without seats to work from home.

Chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow praised the Federal Reserve’s Sunday decision to cut interest rates to near zero. He told Fox Business Network, “We will reach for every available way to mitigate and stem both the health side and the economic side.”

But the Fed’s move could not quell jitters after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued weekend guidance against meetings or events with 50 or more people over the next eight weeks.

After the G7 call, Canada closed its borders to most non-residents, but not Americans.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.