Trump meets with Wynn CEO during business roundtable

Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox, the author of a comprehensive plan to open Las Vegas, met with President Donald Trump Wednesday as a participant in a business roundtable.

Matt Maddox the CEO of Wynn Resorts Ltd., during an interview with Review-Journal reporter Rick Velotta on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. (Review-Journal file photo)

WASHINGTON — Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox, the author of a comprehensive plan to open Las Vegas, met with President Donald Trump Wednesday as a participant in a business roundtable discussing the White House plan for “Opening Up America Again” after coronavirus closures.

“Wynn is one of AGA’s many operator members that has taken a thoughtful approach to considering what reopening will look like, especially how they can ensure the safety of their employees and customers,” said an official from the American Gaming Association.”It’s encouraging to see that the administration is interested in the industry’s perspective on reopening the economy given gaming is an important job creator and tax contributor in 43 states across the country.”

It was a sign of ties between Trump, who owns the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas with Phil Ruffin, and the White House with Nevada.

Rep. Mark Amodei, the lone Republican in the Nevada delegation, has credited one-time House colleague Mark Meadows, now Trump’s fourth chief of staff, as helpful in Nevada’s successful efforts to end a Small Business Association rule that denied small casinos Paycheck Protection Program loans embedded in the $2.2 trillion CARES Act.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.