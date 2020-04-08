Trump speaks to reporters about coronavirus

President Donald Trump was preparing to give his daily press briefing about the government response to the coronavirus outbreak.

In this April 7, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

President Donald Trump commented upon the departure of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders from the Democratic primary on Twitter and spoke by phone with tribal and faith leaders in the heat of the coronavirus outbreak ahead of Tuesday’s Coronavirus Task Force daily briefing.

At the same time, his White House team was pushing for a $250 billion bill to augment the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, a show that the $2.2 trillion phase coronavirus package signed in March is not expected to provide enough relief to keep the economy afloat.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

