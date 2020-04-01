Trump task force set for daily coronavirus update — LIVESTREAM

The White House scheduled a daily briefing with the President’s Coronavirus Task Force for 2 p.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence listen during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence went to a Walmart distribution center Wednesday to assure the American public that, while state and federal authorities have advised closing nonessential businesses, the food supply chain is running smoothly and to thank staffers for “keeping food on the table for the American people.”

Pence, President Donald Trump’s point man on the coronavirus outbreak, took Marine Two with Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to Gordonsville, Virginia, where he met delivery truck driver Earnest Allen, and pledged to return for a handshake, which in the era of COVID-19 is frowned upon by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Under CDC guidelines, health care workers, police and other first responders are considered essential — a designation that also applies to farmers, grocers, food suppliers and truckers.

