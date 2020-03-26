Trump team set to give coronavirus update — LIVESTREAM

President Trump’s coronavirus task force was scheduled to brief the media at 2 p.m. Pacific Time.

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A letter from President Donald Trump to the nation's governors is photographed Thursday, March 26, 2020. Trump says that federal officials are developing guidelines to rate counties by risk of virus spread and that he wants to begin easing nationwide guidelines meant to stem the coronavirus outbreak. In the letter, Trump says the new guidelines are meant to enable state and local leaders to make "decisions about maintaining, increasing, or relaxing social distancing and other measures they have put in place." (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump sent a letter to the nation’s governors on Thursday telling them that his administration will use “expanded” coronavirus testing capabilities to advise high-risk, medium-risk and low-risk counties whether to increase, maintain or relax their social distancing guidelines.

The letter included no timetable.

On Monday, after Trump said he “would love to see this country opened up and raring to go by Easter,” the nation’s governors did not applaud.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican and head of the National Governors Association, told CNN, “We don’t think that we’re going to be any way ready to be out of this in five or six days or so, or whenever this 15 days is up, from the time that they started this imaginary clock.”

On the same day, Hogan issued an executive order closing all non-essential businesses in his state.

Thursday morning, Trump participated in a teleconference with G20 Leaders. On Twitter, Trump said that he would discuss the conference during a daily briefing scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Pacific Time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com at 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.