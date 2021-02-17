White House COVID-19 briefing expected to touch on vaccine supply — WATCH LIVE

The White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials are expected to address the issue at an 8 a.m. PT briefing.

In this Jan. 27, 2021, image from video, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president, speaks during a White House briefing on the Biden administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Washington. (White House via AP)

WASHINGTON — A day after President Joe Biden said that he expects 600 million coronavirus vaccines to be made available to the public by July, the White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials were expected to address the issue at an 8 a.m. PT briefing.

The briefing occurs as coronavirus cases have declined and the administration has shifted its pledge on opening public schools within 100 days of Biden taking office.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki recently said that the plan was to open more than half of America’s schools one day per week.

But Tuesday night, Biden blamed “a mistake” in communication and clarified that he wants to see the majority of kindergarten through eighth-grade schools open close to five days per week. Biden also floated the idea of keeping schools open over the summer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.