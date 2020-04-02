Modeling path of Nevada’s COVID-19 outbreak no simple feat

Mathematical models aim to chart the path of the new coronavirus in the U.S. and Nevada, but the outcomes can vary wildly depending on basic assumptions about the disease.

Coronavirus - COVID-19 (AP).

COVID-19 could kill more than 900 people in Nevada by August, with the daily death toll peaking at 19 on April 20, according to a new model forecasting the spread of the new coronavirus.

Nevada’s peak use of hospital resources could occur a day later, the model predicted as of Wednesday. By then, Nevada’s hospitals would need about 1,000 more beds than they currently have, and 305 more beds in intensive care units.

The model, created by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, is one of many attempting to chart the path that the new coronavirus will take in the U.S. and in Nevada. But it has taken on new prominence since being referenced this week by Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator.

“No state, no metro area, will be spared,” Birx said Sunday in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “Every metro area should assume they could have an outbreak similar to New York’s,” where hospitals have been overwhelmed by a surge in cases and deaths.

Earlier this week, the model, which provides state-by-state forecasts, gave some reason for optimism in Nevada: The trajectory appeared to be improving, with projected total deaths dipping to just above 500 and a shortage of just 60 ICU beds.

That changed early Wednesday, however, when the model changed to project 921 COVID-19 deaths in the state and again predicted a need for about 1,000 more hospital beds than currently available.

It’s not clear what triggered the change, and staff at the institute did not respond to requests for comment. However, the model factors in emergency measures taken by officials to slow the spread of the disease, and refines estimates as better data becomes available over time.

The fluctuation in predictions underscores the limitations of such models: They are only as good as their underlying assumptions, which in this instance are cloudy, with so much still uncertain about the virus, including how prevalent it is in the U.S. and how deadly, and the degree to which emergency measures are helping. Put another way, the model must attempt to predict not only the behavior of the virus but the diligence with which humans follow recommended precautions to defeat the disease.

Bracing for the peak

It is also unclear what projections state and local governments are using as they implement new restrictions, such as Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s stay at home directive issued Wednesday to slow the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 1,200 people and killed more than 30 in the state.

“Nationally there are a variety of models that can be used to potentially predict COVID-19,” said Meghin Delaney, a spokeswoman for state government’s Nevada Health Response. “The Department of Health and Human Services is reviewing all available resources, along with Nevada’s case information, in order to have the most up-to-date information to support Nevadans in our response to COVID-19.”

Delaney said that based on current estimates, Nevada will need “hundreds of thousands of N95 masks, surgical masks, gloves, and hospital gowns over the course of the next 30 days.”

In Clark County, the location of the vast majority of Nevada’s cases in the state, about 23 percent of more than 960 people testing positive had required hospitalization as of Wednesday, including those who died, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District’s website.

“The Southern Nevada Health District is working with our local, state and federal partners to be prepared to address hospital overflow and obtain resources,” spokeswoman Jennifer Sizemore said. “We are working to put these resources in place as quickly as possible.”

Both Delaney and Sizemore declined to provide estimates for when the disease might peak or for the total number of deaths expected.

However, Las Vegas Valley’s largest hospitals say they are preparing for local COVID-19 cases in Nevada to peak around mid-April.

These include University Medical Center and the Valley Health System’s six local hospitals, according to company officials. HCA Healthcare, parent company of four local acute-care hospitals, expects a peak “in the next two weeks,” spokesman Antonio Castelan said Tuesday.

UMC is also analyzing “multiple predictive models from trusted sources,” spokesman Scott Kerbs said. He did not provide specifics on the models being used by the hospital.

Modeling flaws

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation’s model on Wednesday predicted nearly 94,000 deaths from COVID-19 nationwide by early August, 13,000 more than it was projecting on Sunday.

Still, the estimate was toward the lower end of the spectrum for modeling of the disease’s impact.

Birx said Tuesday at a White House briefing that deaths in the U.S. could number between 100,000 and 240,000, even with emergency measures in place.

Some models have forecast the U.S. death toll to exceed 2 million — a possibility, White House officials have said, if the U.S. fails to follow aggressive measures to slow the spread.

But the problem with predictive models is that “they are only as good as their assumptions and parameters, and right now, these are all unknown,” said Brian Labus, an assistant professor of epidemiology at UNLV’s School of Public Health.

The variables for which there are only estimates include how prevalent the virus is in the U.S. population, how readily the virus spreads from person-to-person and what the actual death rate will be. Further complicating matters is factoring into the calculations the impact of various emergency measures, such as social distancing and closing schools and businesses.

“I think the models are good at saying that one particular course of action is better than another, but they are not good at predicting the course of this outbreak,” said Labus, who serves on the governor’s medical advisory team for COVID-19.

Far more dire than the institute’s forecast, a model published by COVID Act Now estimates the disease kill could kill 47,000 people in Nevada, a “worst case” under three months of poor compliance with the shelter in place order. The organization, headed by a software engineer for Google, also foresees hospitals in the state becoming overwhelmed in mid-April.

The model predicted even more deaths – 62,000 — if Nevada had not enacted social distancing and “sheltering in place,” and just 2,000 deaths if sheltering in place were strictly observed for three months.

Labus said that the COVID Act Now forecasting assumes that 70 percent of people will become infected, and a death rate of 3 percent, both of which are at the high end of estimates. It also makes assumptions in terms of the degree to which social distancing well help matters —“another thing I don’t think we can agree on,” he said.

Another fault of modeling is that it treats Nevada as a single entity, despite differences between urban, suburban and rural areas. Labus said, noting that infection rates as well as health care delivery will vary from community to community.

What many of the models have in common is that they project a three month cycle for the disease, Labus said, and that “it’s going to get worse before it gets better.”

The models all raise the specter of not enough hospital beds, especially in intensive care units. But Labus said that’s just one piece of the puzzle.

“What’s going to happen if we have more patients than we have supplies to take care of them?” Labus asked rhetorically, referring to protective gear for medical personnel, ventilators for patients and other essential equipment. “Thinking that that’s something potentially we’re going to have to deal with is really terrifying.”

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter. Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.