Aces’ 2024 schedule unveiled as team seeks 3rd straight title
The Aces will begin their quest for a third straight championship May 14 at Michelob Ultra Arena. The team’s full 2024 schedule was unveiled Monday.
The Aces will start their quest to win three straight WNBA championships when their 2024 season begins May 14 against the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob Ultra Arena.
The team’s full schedule was announced Monday. The Aces are attempting to become the first WNBA team to win three consecutive titles since the Houston Comets won the first four championships in league history from 1997-2000.
The schedule contains several other highlights.
Coach Becky Hammon’s team will host the New York Liberty, its opponent in the 2023 WNBA Finals, for the first time June 15. The Aces will also play one game at T-Mobile Arena next season, against the Chicago Fire on Sept. 3.
The team will end its 40-game regular season Sept. 19 against the Dallas Wings.
The Aces and the rest of the WNBA will take a four-week break for the 2024 Paris Olympics from July 21 to Aug. 16. All-Star Weekend is scheduled for July 19-20 in Phoenix.
One other notable change is a revamped format for the Commissioner’s Cup, the WNBA’s version of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament. Teams will now play five games from June 1-13 against conference opponents instead of playing 10 games across the entire first half of the season.
The Aces won the 2022 Commissioner’s Cup but lost the 2023 championship game to the Liberty. This year’s title game is scheduled for June 25.
Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.
2024 Aces schedule
May 14 vs. Phoenix Mercury, 7 p.m., Michelob Ultra Arena
May 18 vs. Los Angeles Sparks, noon, Michelob Ultra Arena
May 21 vs. Phoenix Mercury, 7 p.m., Michelob Ultra Arena
May 25 vs. Indiana Fever, 6 p.m., Michelob Ultra Arena
May 29 at Minnesota Lynx, 5 p.m., Target Center, Minneapolis
May 31 at Atlanta Dream, 4:30 p.m., Gateway Center Arena at College Park, Atlanta
*June 5 at Dallas Wings, 5 p.m., College Park Center, Arlington, Texas
*June 7 vs. Seattle Storm, 7 p.m., Michelob Ultra Arena
*June 9 at Los Angeles Sparks, 6 p.m., Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
*June 11 vs. Minnesota Lynx, 7 p.m., Michelob Ultra Arena
*June 13 at Phoenix Mercury, 7 p.m., Footprint Center, Phoenix
June 15 vs. New York Liberty, noon, Michelob Ultra Arena
June 19 vs. Seattle Storm, 7 p.m., Michelob Ultra Arena
June 21 vs. Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m., Michelob Ultra Arena
June 27 at Chicago Sky, 4 p.m., Wintrust Arena, Chicago
June 29 at Washington Mystics, 11 a.m., Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington D.C.
July 2 vs. Indiana Fever, 7 p.m., Michelob Ultra Arena
July 4 vs. Washington Mystics, 7 p.m., Michelob Ultra Arena
July 5 at Los Angeles Sparks, 7 p.m., Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
July 7 vs. Dallas Wings, noon, Michelob Ultra Arena
July 10 at Seattle Storm, noon, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
July 12 at Atlanta Dream, 4:30 p.m., Gateway Center Arena at College Park, Atlanta
July 14 at Washington Mystics, noon, Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington D.C.
July 16 vs. Chicago Sky, 7 p.m., Michelob Ultra Arena
Aug. 17 vs. New York Liberty, 1 p.m., Michelob Ultra Arena
Aug. 18 vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 12:30 p.m., Michelob Ultra Arena
Aug. 21 vs. Minnesota Lynx, 6:30 p.m., Michelob Ultra Arena
Aug. 23 at Minnesota Lynx, 6:30 p.m., Target Center, Minneapolis
Aug. 25 at Chicago Sky, 9 a.m., Wintrust Arena, Chicago
Aug. 27 at Dallas Wings, 5 p.m., College Park Center, Arlington, Texas
Aug. 30 vs. Atlanta Dream, 7 p.m., Michleob Ultra Arena
Sept. 1 at Phoenix Mercury, 6 p.m., Footprint Center, Phoenix
Sept. 3 vs. Chicago Sky, 7 p.m., T-Mobile Arena
Sept. 6 at Connecticut Sun, 4:30 p.m., Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.
Sept. 8 at New York Liberty, 1 p.m., Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
Sept. 11 at Indiana Fever, 4 p.m., Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Sept. 13 at Indiana Fever, 4:30 p.m., Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Sept. 15 vs. Connecticut Sun, 3 p.m., Michelob Ultra Arena
Sept. 17 at Seattle Storm, 7 p.m., Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
Sept. 19 vs. Dallas Wings, 6 p.m., Michelob Ultra Arena
*Commissioner’s Cup games