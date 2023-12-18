Aces’ 2024 schedule unveiled as team seeks 3rd straight title

The Aces will begin their quest for a third straight championship May 14 at Michelob Ultra Arena. The team’s full 2024 schedule was unveiled Monday.

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22), guard Kelsey Plum (10) and guard Jackie Young celebrate their championship win in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Las Vegas Aces pose with their trophy after winning Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty to take the championship at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert presents Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis with his team’s championship trophy after the Aces beat the New York Liberty in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots against New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) during the second half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Aces will start their quest to win three straight WNBA championships when their 2024 season begins May 14 against the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The team’s full schedule was announced Monday. The Aces are attempting to become the first WNBA team to win three consecutive titles since the Houston Comets won the first four championships in league history from 1997-2000.

The schedule contains several other highlights.

Coach Becky Hammon’s team will host the New York Liberty, its opponent in the 2023 WNBA Finals, for the first time June 15. The Aces will also play one game at T-Mobile Arena next season, against the Chicago Fire on Sept. 3.

The team will end its 40-game regular season Sept. 19 against the Dallas Wings.

The Aces and the rest of the WNBA will take a four-week break for the 2024 Paris Olympics from July 21 to Aug. 16. All-Star Weekend is scheduled for July 19-20 in Phoenix.

One other notable change is a revamped format for the Commissioner’s Cup, the WNBA’s version of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament. Teams will now play five games from June 1-13 against conference opponents instead of playing 10 games across the entire first half of the season.

The Aces won the 2022 Commissioner’s Cup but lost the 2023 championship game to the Liberty. This year’s title game is scheduled for June 25.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.